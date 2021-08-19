SLO County community reacts to public health’s indoor mask recommendation

Health

NIPOMO, Calif. – Business workers and neighbors in San Luis Obispo County are reacting to public health's new masking recommendation at indoor facilities.

San Luis Obispo County leaders are highly recommending everyone wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new guidance comes as COVIDcases spike from the Delta Variant.

Although this isn't a mask requirement, the new guidance is getting strong reaction.

Some said they are neutral about wearing indoors, while others said it should be a personal choice.

On the other hand, some believe the community needs to trust science.

“I have no objection to that. if we follow the science,” said local rancher Elizabeth Wineman. “Which is the best authority we have rather than something we imagine.”

“I feel like it is getting way out of hand,” said Central Coast resident Gene Richmond. “I feel like this delta virus is just a watered down coronavirus. It’s gonna go away, we are gonna have to let it play out. They are making way too much of a deal out of it by all this talk on the news. just let it play out.”

Santa Barbara County already has a mask mandate in place for public indoor areas.

At this time, SLO County Public Health is only urging, not requiring, that rule.