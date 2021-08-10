Cottage to require hospital visitors be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of negative test

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Big changes to hospital visitations statewide will go into effect Wednesday.

Statewide rules will require hospital visitors to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of entering a hospital building.

Cottage Health says it will be implementing the state's rules at Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Cottage says staff at the hospital will assist visitors with the screening process and all visitors are asked to have their vaccination card or online proof of vaccination ready. All visitors are still required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

To read the state's public health order regarding hospital visitors, click here.