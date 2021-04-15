Dedicated driver taking people to treatments, vaccines up and down the coast

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Reggie Watson is used to living life on the road.

He has worked as a driver for Ventura Transit System for nearly three years, taking people without reliable transportation to their medical appointments, sometimes hundreds of miles away.

“I’ve done other jobs on the highway: tow trucks, trash trucks, oil field equipment,” he said. “And I enjoy this… I get to be of help to people that need it, that I don’t even know. So at the end of the day, I feel good about that.”

He begins his day in Ventura County, often driving his white mini-van to pick up passengers in Santa Barbara County. During the pandemic, most passengers are going to essential treatments like chemotherapy, dialysis or, more recently, to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The van fits multiple people and is wheelchair accessible, but social distancing guidelines usually limit the number of passengers to two at a time.

While Watson mostly sticks to the Central Coast, he takes people to treatments at hospitals as far south in Los Angeles and as far north as Palo Alto.

“They send me jobs and I accept em,” he said. “Whatever they send, I do accept… Don’t even look at the miles in between. I just go do it.”

Watson's dedication comes after his own health scare.

“I had a major heart attack and [Ventura Transit System] transported me back and forth to my different things,” he recalled. “And when I became healed up, one of the drivers I knew from somewhere else said they needed drivers… And I came over and they hired me. Hardly missed any days since then.”

