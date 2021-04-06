Appointments fill up at Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics in one day

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine for Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics in Santa Maria.

Those 18 years of age and older can now make an appointment for Santa Barbara vaccination clinics happening Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8.

Since the announcement went into effect on Monday, organizers with the the Public Health vaccine clinic at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria says appointments filled up quickly.

In less than a day, appointments at the site have been completely booked for the entire week.

Michael Camacho Craft with the Santa Barbara County Public Health says if you're scheduled to get vaccinated it's important to arrive on time.

He says you may come fifteen minutes early, but it is not recommended that you come earlier.

Craft adds that you must bring your driver's license as well as a document showing your residency.

If an appointment becomes available, those eligible can sign up for a vaccine appointment by registering online at the Public Health Website or by calling 2-1-1 and pressing option 4 for assistance.