SLO County officials growing concerned with shrinking number of available hospital/ICU beds

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- As the number of COVID-19 cases rises dramatically each day in San Luis Obispo County, so too does the number of patients that are in the hospital.

According to the the county's official COVID-19 information website ReadySLO.org, there are currently 49 people hospitalized that are infected with the virus.

The number of patients that are listed in intensive care is 13.

"In the month of December and ongoing, we're seeing absolutely the highest numbers of people with COVID that are in hospital beds and that are in intensive care units beds," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer. "This has us concerned. We hope that it won't go any higher, but it might as we're continuing large numbers of outbreaks of cases in our county."

The county lists 369 total beds in area hospitals, plus a total of 53 ICU beds.

The state dashboard for hospital numbers currently lists just 17 available ICU beds, a decrease of five from the day before.

While San Luis Obispo County has not reached zero percent capacity like other counties, such as Los Angeles, it's capacity is shrinking.

"We are not in trouble at this point," said Borenstein. "We continue to have capacity, both in our hospital beds and our intensive care beds, but the trajectory that we've seen, the rapid rise of increase over the past month has us concerned."

Borenstein added Public Health is in daily communication with local health care providers to ensure that they have the capacity that they need to take care of people.

"We are talking with our hospital partners every single day to understand what they're feeling," said Borenstein.

She's also growing increasingly troubled with the human toll the rising numbers of cases is having on health care workers.

"The number of beds is one thing, but staffing is certainly of great certain," said Borenstein. "People are absolutely warn out and we're going to keep monitoring it on a day by day basis."