Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez reflects on his recovery after surprise COVID-19 case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After doing all he thought he could do to avoid the coronavirus, Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez is on the rebound.

As an elected official he comes away with a perspective that combines what he has learned from his position on the council, and now as someone who has personally dealt with it, within his family setting.

Guteirrez and his mother, who he lives with, went through the illness and quarantine at the same time. His girlfriend was not affected.

The virus was believed to be transmitted at a small gathering over Thanksgiving, that Gutierrez did not attend, but his mother did. Even with precaution it was not enough to stop the infection, and from there, the spread.

Gutierrez has been home during the pandemic conducting his council work via zoom meetings. There are no sessions for the remainder of the year.

The city is facing multi-million dollar economic challenges from the loss of revenue in many areas including tourism, hospitality and sale taxes.

Gutierrez was elected in a special election in June 2018 to fill the seat of Cathy Murillo who was on the council and won the Mayor's race. Gutierrez was appointed to a five-year term in August 2019 prior to the November election when he had no opposition in the race.

