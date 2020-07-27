New Dignity Health Urgent Care center opens in Solvang

Health

SOLVANG, Calif. - A new Dignity Health Urgent Care facility has opened up in Solvang.

It's located at the corner of Alamo Pintado and Highway 246 in the Merkantile shopping center.

The health center offers both urgent care and primary care services.

“Santa Ynez Valley residents now have new options for their primary and urgent care needs,” said Scott Robertson, MD, Dignity Health Division Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. "We hope providing these services will offer convenience and the peace of mind for those needing primary care or urgent medical attention for minor injuries and illnesses.”

The new facility will be open Monday through Saturday with no appointment needed.

It officially opens to the public later this week.