Dignity Health launches telehealth capabilities for Central Coast residents needing remote care

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Dignity Health Central Coast has launched a new way of communicating with patients remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dignity Health will now be providing healthcare via telehealth. This allows doctors and other providers to interact with patients through video conferences by using phones, tablets, and computers.

Telehealth is being used for regular checkups, and non-emergency visits. If a patient is exhibiting signs and symptoms of illness, they are advised to call their doctor before heading to the emergency room.

For more information about the benefits of Dignity Health's telehealth capabilities, click here.