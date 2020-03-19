City of Santa Barbara releases list of resources for businesses

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara released a list of resources that are available for businesses and employees hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list was complied for local employers and their employees by the Economic Development Collaborative (EDC). The list is available on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here. EDC says their website will be updated on a daily basis as new information unfolds.

The website provides resources for the following:

Assistance for Employers Immediate Steps to Take No-Cost Business Consulting Payroll Tax Extension Filing Work Sharing Program as Alternative to Layoffs Business Disruption Loans Addressing COVID-19 in Business Operations

