Lunches provided daily from the United Boys & Girls Club during virus crisis

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Young people will still be provided with nutritious lunches during the coronavirus crisis from sites including school districts and the Santa Barbara County United Boys & Girls Clubs.

50 sack lunches were made for for kids Monday at the Westside center. The staff will do this every day this week including the weekend. They will be ready at 11:30 daily.

It will continue as long as the children are out of school.

"We had some staff come by just to prep bags we have some ham sandwiches with cheese and lettuce. It is a healthy option. We have different sandwiches. We are going to have chicken sandwiches, PB and J, (peanut butter and jelly) a well balanced lunch just to give to the kids," said Tara Johnson at the Westside club.

Each sandwich also came with chips and an apple.

CEO Michael Baker said there are many challenges the club has responded to in recent years with major storms and other disruptions. "If a situation happens tomorrow we can adapt to it we don't need to do a feasibility study to determine that kids obviously need to be fed. Or that they need a safe place to go once we are able to open our doors again," he said.

Baker says some clubs are working with the schools where the collaboration addresses the needs, and some provide a separate distribution.

Clubs like the Westside facility have their own kitchen with prep tables, stoves and refrigeration.

Other activities such as sports, art, music and study areas have been discontinued due to the crisis impacts.

For more information go to: United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County