Santa Barbara County Public Health officials hold coronavirus briefing

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County officials are holding a press conference Thursday evening to discuss the latest steps the county is taking to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The press briefing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Administration Building on Anapamu Street.

Representatives from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and SB County Office of Emergency Management will speak at the event. They will discuss local measures taken to protect public health and slow the rate of transmission through social distancing and the canceling of some public events.