Scleroderma walk raises awareness on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The awareness meter is going up on the Central Coast to help the public understand the implications of scleroderma and ways to prevent it.

A walk Saturday at Chase Palm Park provided information and an enthusiastic support campaign. It was called "Stepping out to Cure Scleroderma."

The walked gathered about 9 a.m. for speeches, and a high rev kickoff hosted by emcee Drew Wakefield. He provided information about scleroderma and introduced experts from the health and wellness community,

There were also tables full of information and assistance from Cottage Hospital and the Independent Living Resource Center.

Baked goods were sold and there were several tables with silent auction items, plus a raffle for prizes.

The event brought walkers in from Los Angeles, the Bay area and a core group that will be served from Santa Maria to Camarillo.

As part of the walk event music was provided by the Do No Harm Band.

Scleroderma is known for the skin tightening condition it creates in mild cases. In severe cases it can cause internal organs to fail.

It affects 300,000 Americans.



The Scleroderma Foundation is a national nonprofit based in Boston. It has 20 chapters across the country and 170 support groups.

The goal is to support, educate and fund research on behalf of the scleroderma community.

For more go to: Scleroderma information