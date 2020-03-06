Santa Barbara County leaders meet to discuss COVID-19 threat

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management had a full parking lot while county leaders met to discuss the new Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard stepped out of the meeting to share some information.

"We know how each department works and that they have a plan in place that if they maybe start having sick employees how they handle that. And so we just want to make sure that we are proactive in planning ahead," Hubbard said.

While they spent the day reviewing plans and coordinating with partner agencies such as cities and schools, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency.

Health officials said the first fatality in the state was a man in Northern California. They said the person may have been exposed during a cruise to Mexico last month.

Authorities also said a medical screener at Los Angeles International Airport contracted the virus.

As of Thursday night, 233 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. CO is for Coronoa, VI is for virus , D is for disease and 19 is for 2019 the year it began.

People shopping at local stores say many hygiene items are out of stock.

They are stocking up on items to self quarantine if needed.

Residents are also urged to sign up at ReadySBC.org to receive alerts via email, text or landline.