‘Knit-In’ Event Stitches Community Together for International Women’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Today in downtown Santa Barbara, a community 'knit-in' event gave local women a space to come together to create, and celebrate the day dedicated to them.

The “Resist with Love KNOT Hate” Knit-in invited locals to celebrate International Women's Day and their creativity amongst one another. Groups took over sidewalks at the intersection of State and Anapamu streets, bringing out their current knitting, crochet or stitchery project.

The event was hosted in collaboration by Santa Barbara Craftivists, the Society of Fearless Grandmothers, and Women's March SB. For the Craftivists, the needlework isn't just a pass time, its a form of activism. For years, the Craftivists have come together to create handmade goods to support those in need in war-torn countries, immigrant communities, and organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

"We want an administration that obeys the law, respects the law, respects our immigrant community – values them for all their contributes," says Rose Milem of Santa Barbara Craftivists.

The group had crocheted hearts and buttons for sale, each representing a vulnerable group.

Also on-site were premade kits for those with little to no skill, or without materials.

"Knitting and crocheting are of course seen as traditionally feminine pass time, which I think is important to embrace what makes women special and feminine while also maintaining that connection with each other and forming a sisterhood with each other," says Heather Williams of World Dance for Humanity.

Women – and some men – of all ages walked away from the event with their finished creations following an afternoon of female appreciation and empowerment, built one stitch at a time.

