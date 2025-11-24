“Brazilian Day” Leaves Santa Barbara Bursting with Energy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center's Brazilian Day left the whole of downtown Santa Barbara and the community bursting with feelings of culture and spirit.

Music, dance, vendors, and just about everything green and gold filled Casa de la Guerra and De La Guerra Plaza this past weekend for an afternoon of cultural celebration.

Starting at 10:00am, the local Brazilian community invited everyone to dance their hearts out to the sounds of samba and choro, and enjoy performances from the center's dancers and other local Brazilian groups. The main stage in De La Guerra Plaza also hosted various performers from different cultures and dance lessons – with help from DJ Darla Bea.

Passistas and performers from Samba Loca led the festival on a small parade down State Street – making the spirit of Brazil known with vibrations of the drums.

A special VIP section held just across the street at Casa de la Guerra made the perfect dance floor to continue dancing until the sunset! There the festival included a beer garden, kids fun zone, and Churrascaria (Brazilian barbecue). The entire venue radiated with energy, as attendees finished off the evening with great food, great music, and great people.

