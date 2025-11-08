Skip to Content
Community Events

Montecito Beautification Day marks 40th year

Kevin McClarty / KEYT
By
New
Published 10:49 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Montecito Beautification Day marked it's 40th year.

It kicked off the Rosewood Miramar.

Organizers chose Montecito Renaissance as a theme.

The unincorporated part of the county is celebrating decades of community spirit.

Volunteers cleaned, planted and improved local spaces.

Executive Director Montecito Association Executive Director Houghton Hyatt said it shows the community is connected.

"I really think it means that we're a really strong community, very connected community, and we like to show that we have appreciation and pride for where we live.," said Hyatt, "We pride ourselves protecting and preserving the place where we live and keep it a charming little place that we love."

They included a friendly team competition and recognized some people who contribute to the community.

Article Topic Follows: Community Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.