Montecito Beautification Day marks 40th year

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Montecito Beautification Day marked it's 40th year.

It kicked off the Rosewood Miramar.

Organizers chose Montecito Renaissance as a theme.

The unincorporated part of the county is celebrating decades of community spirit.

Volunteers cleaned, planted and improved local spaces.

Executive Director Montecito Association Executive Director Houghton Hyatt said it shows the community is connected.

"I really think it means that we're a really strong community, very connected community, and we like to show that we have appreciation and pride for where we live.," said Hyatt, "We pride ourselves protecting and preserving the place where we live and keep it a charming little place that we love."

They included a friendly team competition and recognized some people who contribute to the community.