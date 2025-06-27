Flower Festival Friday features fanciful family fun at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc.

LOMPOC, Calif. - For over seven decades, the famous four-day Flower Festival has been adorning Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc.

Now on its second day, the gates were open from 11:00am to 1:00pm, free of admission charge during limited operations, while the food vendors got their day's start.

At noon, performances began on the stage, and the carnival rides opened just after lunch, but that didn't stop people from strolling through early on and purchasing food.

Larger carnival rides than previous years are being provided by Helm and Sons' Amusements, adding an extra element of newness to the festival.

While some locals have been around for long enough to remember when this event was free for the community, parking and admission proceeds now directly sustain the event.

Organizers say the event takes two weeks to set up and to tear down afterwards, and the Lompoc Valley Festival Association is always looking for new volunteers.

