Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Begins Its First-Ever Five-Day Run with New Bull Riding Only Event

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is starting its first-ever five-day run Wednesday night with a brand new event featuring an exclusive show of bull riding only.

Kicking off the long-time Santa Maria showcase annual event is a night of Xtreme Bulls, an all-bull riding tour that's part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).

"To bring in an old bull riding event on a Wednesday night, you're going to see the the NASCAR of rodeo," said Fred Boettcher, PRCA Extreme Events Director. "It's 40 of the best bull riders matched up with stock from Flying U Rodeo Company from Marysville, California. You're going to see National Finals Rodeo bucking bulls. And what does that mean? That means we got some of the best bucking bulls in the country assembled tonight."

The new event highlights the growth and popularity of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, which has been held over a four-day period for the past several decades.

"We've been so blessed in the last few years," said Johnna McGuire, Elks Recreation Media Director. "We've had mostly sold out performances and it's been really tough to get tickets. It's hard. We want everybody to be able to come, so this year we were able to to add a day and add something new and exciting for people to come and watch. We all know the bulls are a favorite. We all love the bulls and they're at the end of the night, so sometimes not all the little ones make it for that one, but this will be great because it'll be all bulls all night."

Looking ahead, the PRCA is hoping this event becomes part of the Elks Rodeo tradition and will return in the years ahead.

"I sure hope so," said Boettcher. "I don't like to count my chickens before they're hatched, but we'll put on a good show tonight, and I hopefully come Sunday, we sign a new contract for next year."

While the bulls begin the rodeo on Wednesday, the traditional format that features several other events, such as barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, and bareback riding, breakaway roping, mutton bustin' and more, will begin on Thursday and run through Sunday.

For more information about the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here to visit the official website.