Santa Maria Elks Working on Final Preparations Just Before Holding its Biggest Rodeo Ever

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – With the start of the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo now just hours away, final preparations are taking place all day long Tuesday at the Santa Maria Elks Event Center.

Throughout the 107 acre property located just off Santa Maria Way on the east side of Highway 101, Elks volunteers, vendors and other workers are together putting the final touches on their setup for the start of the unprecedented five-day event, which begins Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the Elks Recreation, which operates the annual event, announced the addition of a fifth day of action, marking the first time in the long and storied history of the rodeo, the event would stretch over five days.

On Wednesday, the rodeo kicks off with a full night of action with an Xtreme Bulls event.

"Xtreme Bulls is through the PRCA [Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association]," Tina Tonascia, Santa Maria Elks Recreation Chief Operations Officer said at the time of the March announcement. "Our rodeo is sanctioned through the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Xtreme Bulls is a new division within the PRCA and we have we sought out and did receive approval to go ahead and be on the extreme bull tour and have an extreme bull event."

The Elks will hold its traditional lineup of rodeo events on Thursday through Sunday, and will once again feature world-class PRCA rodeo action, such as bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping and bronc riding, as well as WPRA barrel racing and breakaway roping, kids mutton bustin', Elks team roping, Junior breakaway roping, speciality acts, and the always popular Flying Cowboys motorcycle stunt riders.

The 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will be held May 28th-June 1st, 2025.

For more information about the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here for the official website.

