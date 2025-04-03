Beginning to Look a lot like Spring! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

We're set to warmup this weekend and its the perfect conditions to head outside. Lot of Spring-like activities you won't want to miss. Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Dancing with the Stars: LIVE! ~ Thursday, April 3rd in Santa Barbara

📍Arlington Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 From Hollywood to the Arlington Theatre, Dancing with the Stars is hosting a live show in Santa Barbara with co-host and olympian Stephen Nedoroscik! Watch the star-studded event right here in your community. Learn more here.

An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma ~ Saturday, April 5th in Santa Barbara

📍Arlington Theatre

⏰ 7:00pm

🪩 Join the talented cellist Yo-Yo Ma as he performs a special selection of his favorite pieces and shares stories illuminating his thinking about art, human nature and our search for meaning. Learn more here.

El Dia del Niño ~ Sunday, April 6th in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 Children play an important role in our community, and Santa Barbara Zoo's Dia del los Niños celebrates them. The day features music in Spanish, a children’s talent show, delicious food, and fun! Learn more here.

Carpinteria Arts & Craft Faire ~ Saturday, April 5th in Carpinteria

📍Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 The Carpinteria Arts Center will be hosting a\ Art and Craft Faire on the first Saturday of every month to showcase local artists. This is a great chance for visitors to experience an array of different art styles and take home some one of a kind pieces. Learn more here.

Spring 2025 Healing Arts Faire ~ Saturday, April 5th in Santa Barbara

📍Center of the Heart Center for Spiritual Living

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 At this local faire, visitors will have a unique opportunity to do some spiritual healing and dive into a world of mind & body. Chiropractic services, massages, Shamanic energy sensing, and many types of Tarot Readings will be available. Learn more here.

Mujeres Makers Market ~ Sunday, April 6th in Santa Barbara

📍El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 This community-based pop-up market celebrates women of color who range in cultural and racial backgrounds. These female artists showcase their art, jewelry, pottery, and so much more! Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

California Poppy Day 2025 ~ Sunday, April 6th in Solvang

📍California Nature Art Museum

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 In celebration of our state flower, the California Nature Art Museum is offering free admission on California Poppy Day! Visitors can look forward to poppy-themed activities like papercraft flower crowns, free floral face-painting, and CA Poppy vintage items & collectibles. Learn more here.

Solvang Bricks & Builds 2025 ~ April 5th and 6th in Solvang

📍Various Locations around Downtown Solvang

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 Meet Lego Masters and create your own builds at this two-day brick event! The weekend will kick off with a public exhibition where lego masterpieces will on display, followed by a Pro Brick Builder Competition! Learn more here.

Fool's Gold Wine Festival ~ Saturday, April 5th in Los Alamos

📍Pico Los Alamos

⏰ 3:00pm - 5:00pm

🪩 This small wine festival will have a big selection of wines from local producers including: Brander, Civilization, Clementine Carter, Disko, DreamCote, Eislynn, Ken Brown, LoFi, Lumen, Pars Fortuna, Rancho Sisquoc, Roark, Rocket's Red, Sea Creatures, Storm, Story of Soil, and Whitcraft. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Battle of the Bands Tour 2025 ~ Friday, April 4th in San Luis Obispo

📍Fremont Theatre

⏰ Doors - 7:00pm | Show - 8:00pm

🪩 With the Shabang Music Festival fast approaching, bands across the Central Coast are battling it out for a spot in the lineup. Five standout bands, carefully chosen from Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and San Luis Obispo will ignite the stage, competing for a chance to claim $1,000 and a coveted performance slot at Shabang 2025. Learn more here.



SLO Meditative Music Festival ~ Sunday, April 6th in San Luis Obispo

📍Palm Theatre

⏰ 4:30pm - 5:30pm

🪩 Its the final weekend of the SLO Meditative Music Festival, and the community is invited to join in on this unique opportunity to find calmness and clarity. The festival will host artists from around the globe to provide a space for deep listening, relaxation, and introspection. Learn more here.

Art after Dark ~ Friday, April 4th in San Luis Obispo

📍Various Venues in San Luis Obispo

⏰ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 This is a self-guided art walk in San Luis Obispo County that celebrates local creativity and talent. This event takes place across multiple galleries, businesses, and organizations. Learn more here.

Central Coast Aquarium Open House ~ Sunday, April 6th in Avila Beach

📍Central Coast Aquarium

⏰ 11:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 The Central Coast Aquarium will have reduced admission this Sunday where they'll host live music, games, crafts, local vendors, and more! Learn more here.

Art in the Park ~ Sunday, April 6th in Pismo Beach

📍Dinosaur Caves Park

⏰ 10:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 A pop-up market will be held at one of San Luis Obispo County's most scenic parks. 50+ local artisans, amazing food, live music will be on display with a gorgeous ocean view! Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

805 Night Market ~ April 3th -6th in Simi Valley

📍Simi Valley Town Center

⏰ 3:00pm - 10:00pm

🪩 This multicultural food festival is stopping by Simi Valley for all-weekend fun! Over 60 vendors will show off a variety of incredible foods, games, and live entertainment for the whole family. Learn more here.

Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour ~ Friday, April 4th in Thousand Oaks

📍Fred Kavli Theatre

⏰ 7:00pm | 9:30pm

🪩 Nikki Glaser's comedy credentials are endless, from being the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo to being named “Comedian of the Year” by The New York Times. Her Alive and Unwell Tour is one you won't want to miss. Learn more here.

Scandinavian Festival ~ April 5th- 6th in Thousand Oaks

📍Kingsmen Park - California Lutheran University

⏰ 10:00am

🪩 The festival celebrates the Scandinavian heritage of California Lutheran University and the Conejo Valley. Taking place across multiple locations around campus, there is something for everyone. Learn more here.

Spring Art Fair & Craft Beer Event ~ Saturday, April 5th in Ventura

📍Pacific & Main Creative Workspace

⏰ 3:00pm - 8:00pm

🪩 This three-day event showcases contemporary fine art, local artisan vendors, and exceptional brews from regional breweries. Throughout the weekend, visitors can explore contemporary art installations, shop unique creations from local artist vendors and sample brews. Learn more here.



The Hunt! - Ventura's Largest Egg Hunt ~ Saturday, April 5th in Ventura

📍Plaza Park

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 This is Ventura's largest egg hunt that is completely free! There are different egg hunts for different age groups so make sure you're there on time. Kids can also enjoy the Kids Zone that features bounce houses and slides! Learn more here.

Legos and Lagers ~ Saturday, April 5th in Fillmore

📍Red Engine Brewing Company

⏰ 12:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 This event is open to all ages to create their own Lego creations and drinking is limited to those 21+. Teams will have three hours to build their best transportation-themed creations. Learn more here.

Springtime Easter Festival 2025 ~ Through April 21st in Moorpark

📍Underwood Family Farms

⏰ 9:00am - 6:00pm

🪩 Underwood Family Farms has acres of fun for the whole family! Take photos with the Easter Bunny, hop on a tractor ride, and visit the petting zoo this Spring! Learn more here.