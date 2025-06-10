NEW TRIAL: State no longer seeking death penalty against Glossip

By KJRH Digital

Oklahoma (KJRH) — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the state will no longer seek the Death Penalty against Richard Glossip, but will still pursue a murder conviction.

Glossip was in court June 9 for a hearing, four months following the decision granting a new trial by the Supreme Court of the United States.

An independent investigation commissioned by Oklahoma legislators raised serious concerns about the integrity of Glossip’s conviction.

In a statement released shortly after Glossip’s hearing, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in part, “While it was clear to me and to the U.S. Supreme Court that Mr. Glossip did not receive a fair trial, I have never proclaimed his innocence.”

Drummond said the state will pursue a murder conviction against Glossip, promising “my office will make sure Mr. Glossip receives a fair trial based on hard facts, solid evidence and truthful testimony.”

