Potentially dangerous wild animal reportedly spotted around the UH Manoa campus

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — Officials are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings after a large animal was reported near the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

An anonymous resident that reportedly took a photo earlier in the week stated, “Be very alert, because something is out there, definitely something big.”

Some feel it looks like a mountain lion or another type of big cat.

The anonymous resident added, “I called Fishing Wildlife and actually emailed them pictures.”

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) combed the hillside next to the East-West Center on Friday, May 23.

Wildlife teams spent hours searching on foot and used a drone to attempt to spot the animal and didn’t locate it.

If you see a large animal on or near the UH Manoa campus, or have additional info, you’re asked to contact DOCARE at 808-643-DLNR (3567).

