New York to become largest state in the country to implement cellphone ban in K-12 schools

By Michael Cusanelli

NEW YORK (WPTZ) — New York is set to become the largest state in the country to ban cellphones in schools.

The state budget for next year will allocate more than $13 million for schools across New York to implement their own plans for enforcing the ban and for creating their own phone storage systems.

The ban will apply to all K-12 schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and boards of cooperative educational services.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is excited about how this could impact student-teacher relationships.

“I also heard from teachers who said, ‘We just can’t compete anymore. We just can’t compete with the screens. And we’re losing the battle of connecting with our students,'” Hochul said. “All they want to do, starting in September, they want to develop a relationship with them, but the kids are just staring into their hand the entire class time, not absorbing a lot.”

The cellphone ban will go into effect at the start of the upcoming school year, with exemptions for students with specialized needs.

