Pair jumps from window to escape shooting during home invasion in South Chicago neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A man and a woman were hospitalized after jumping from a window during a home invasion Saturday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue.

Chicago police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were inside a third-floor apartment when an unknown person entered, pulled out a firearm, and fired shots in their direction.

Both victims then jumped from a third-floor window and were injured.

The man suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman suffered blunt trauma to her body and was also taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

As of Sunday, there is no one in custody.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

