Snowboarder escapes avalanche in Tuckerman’s Ravine; no injuries reported

By Matt Hoenig

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A snowboarder narrowly escaped a human-triggered avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine on Wednesday morning.

A video from the summit of Wildcat Mountain shows the snowboarder outrunning the avalanche by seconds.

Experts said Tuesday’s freezing temperatures likely contributed to the snow sliding.

Avalanches are more common this time of year as winter transitions to spring.

They can be triggered by new or soft snow, rapidly warming temperatures, and gusty winds.

Step slopes remain prone to avalanches throughout the winter, including areas on Mount Washington such as Eastern Snowfields, Huntington Ravine, Tuckerman Ravine, Hillman’s Highway and Gulf of Slides.

So far this season, about 60 avalanches have been recorded, including 41 in February.

