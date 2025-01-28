Woman crochets Chiefs-themed hats designed for furry friends

By Ryan Gamboa

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — In light of the Kansas City Chiefs approaching a historic milestone, fans across the Kansas City area are finding ways to get fans into the Super Bowl spirit.

“I got the Chiefs sweaters for my dogs and I thought, ‘They need a hat to go with that,'” Jan Powell said. “I am a Chiefs fan, but I am not particularly a football aficionado.”

Chiefs Kingdom has all Super Bowl momentum in its corner, but also all the pressure. Powell is crocheting hats designed for dogs, cats and their human counterparts.

“It’s not so much for warmth as style,” Powell said. “You gotta show you’re a fan. My dogs are fans whether they know it or not.”

Powell classifies herself as an introvert and finds the crochet are relaxing.

One thing she and the rest of Chiefs Kingdom have in common while watching playoff games — stress.

“The games are nail biters for me, it just makes me too nervous. I can’t watch,” Powell said.

It’s why she crochets hats for pets. Powell has two rescue dogs and a cat.

She says her pets hardly stood a chance in their former life on a puppy mill. The crochet hats allow her dogs to live a happy Chiefs fan life.

“They didn’t really have a chance to be fans,” Powell said. “It’s getting the whole household in on it. Not just the people, but everybody, the furry family included.”

In the last year, Powell and her friend have developed a sizing guide for dogs of all breeds.

The base price for a Chiefs pet stocking cap is $25 for a small and increases $5 for each size up.

Powell says she ships nationwide and is open to in-person measurements for a more precise fit.

Powell has learned the hats have become a sense of comfort for her dogs and those who’ve purchased hats.

“The dogs seem to really find it comforting,” she said. “Some dogs don’t even want their owner to take it off.”

Powell’s overall goal is to maybe sell a set of hats for Taylor Swift’s cats or an “extremely large” hat for the Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf.

Ultimately, her work is for the love of her furry companions.

“A dog will steal your heart and give you theirs,” Powell said.

Powell is taking custom orders and can be contacted through email at kcchiefshandmadehats@gmail.com.

Jan is accessible in the West Plaza District in Kansas City, Missouri.

