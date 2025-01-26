Dead humpback whale washes ashore

By Dean Fioresi

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A deceased humpback whale washed ashore near the Huntington Beach Pier last week, prompting an investigation from wildlife officials.

According to the officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 26-foot female was spotted at an offshore blue mussel farm on Thursday.

“NOAA Fisheries biologists with the West Coast Region Stranding Network were dispatched to the site the following day to investigate,” said a statement from NOAA. “The humpback was pushed off aquaculture equipment, and the whale washed ashore on Huntington Beach on the morning of January 25.”

Experts with NOAA, WCRSN, the Ocean Animal Response and Research Alliance and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center performed a necropsy on the beach, which revealed that the whale had suffered “significant blunt-force trauma” to the right side of its head.

They believe the impact could be indicative of a ship strike.

Final necropsy results results are still pending, officials said.

SkyCal flew over the spot on the beach where the whale was on Saturday, where dozens of onlookers could be seen examining the whale’s carcass despite it being surrounded by yellow tape.

