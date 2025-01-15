Authorities walk in on crack being cooked in home during winter storm, sheriff says

By Stephanie Moore

HOLLY HILL, South Carolina (WYFF) — A narcotics operation in Holly Hill, South Carolina, led to one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in Orangeburg County history.

The operation, executed during last week’s winter storm, resulted in the arrest of Druscilla Atherton, 55, and G’Ania Little, 27, on multiple drug trafficking charges.

“This operation was executed at the height of the snow, slush, and sleet last week,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But as the saying goes, ‘Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow’ will prevent us from keeping our community safe.”

Authorities seized 4.4 pounds of marijuana, 440 pills, large quantities of cocaine, and six pounds of methamphetamine.

“We actually came in while the crack cocaine was being cooked,” Ravenell said. “Surprise! And a very Happy New Year to you!”

Ravenell said they are looking for 44-year-old Marcus Guest of Holly Hill in connection with the case.

“We have a lot of questions, and he likely has a lot of answers,” Ravenell said. “He may want to come see us rather than taking off through the woods again.”

The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

