Cannon Air Force Base fined for ‘forever chemicals’ spill

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Environment Department issued an enforcement action against Cannon Air Force Base for spilling hazardous PFAS chemicals.

It happened in August 2024 and involved 7,300 gallons of ‘toxic chemicals,’ according to NMED. It also said the base has repeatedly failed to protect New Mexicans from toxic and hazardous waste.

Cannon Air Force Base is required to justify why its operating permit should not be revoked. Additionally, the order requires the base to pay a $98,780 fine and prevent further contamination.

PFAS have been linked to health risks and found to be toxic. NMED Secretary James Kenney said the PFAS spill could have been avoided.

“This reckless discharge is an example of Cannon AFB’s willful disregard for public health and environmental safety in the exact community in which they operate,” Kenney said. “Basic maintenance could have prevented this spill. The Air Force must now prove why the state should allow Cannon AFB to continue operating in Clovis if they cannot meet the basic conditions of their permit.”

The military base must respond to the enforcement action within 30 days or request a hearing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.