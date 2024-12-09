FWC: 3 people injured during Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade crash

By Tony Atkins

MERRITT ISLAND, Florida (WESH) — A boat crash sent three people to the hospital after Saturday’s Merritt Island Christmas Boat Parade.

A witness, Terry Thorn, said he felt something was going to go wrong.

“And he was swerving very quickly around the pilings,” Thorn said.

Shortly after, witnesses said the driver of the jetcar boat lost control and went flying into another boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that three people were taken to a hospital.

“At least no one died from it,” Thorn said.

Another witness, Don Wilson, said he saw the incident unfold shortly after the parade.

“It looks like he was getting dangerously close to other boats. There was lots of other boats, and surely, within seconds, he hit someone,” Wilson said.

Residents said it was tough for first responders to access the area because many cars were parked outside, clogging the roadway.

A Facebook post from the boat parade organizers stated that they do not condone reckless boating and are working to ensure that it does not happen again.

“He was doing 20 miles in these circles, and it was just a bit reckless,” Wilson said.

Wilson expressed relief that no one was killed but hopes boaters will be more careful in the future.

“I hope that the guy who caused the accident learns a valuable lesson and today is a better boater than he was yesterday,” Wilson said.

