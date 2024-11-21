Protest erupts outside of APS board meeting as protestors seek book ban

By Aliyah Chavez

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Hundreds of protestors gathered outside of Albuquerque Public Schools Headquarters on Wednesday night sparring over the controversial banning of LGBTQ+ books. The topic was not on the agenda for APS, but was spurred by an appearance by popular Pastor John Amanchukwu.

“This district has become the P. Diddy of the American education system. It’s disgusting what you [APS] are allowing to happen to children. Your boys are going to school wearing thongs and crop tops. This is unnecessary and unacceptable,” Amanchukwu told board members.

Amanchukwu has been traveling to various school board meetings across the country, making Albuquerque his latest stop with the help of local Legacy Church.

People supporting Amanchukwu as well as LGBTQ+ groups tried to get inside the John Milne Community Board Room. However, APS officials capped the number of people leaving a large line of people waiting outside. 40 people spoke to board members, a majority of which said they supported LGBTQ+ books in classroom.

Pastor Sarah TevisTownes of Good Shepherd Church in Albuquerque fought through emotion speaking at the microphone, recounting to KOAT why she attended the meeting, “studies show that when folks aren’t represented in literature in schools, they’re more likely to take their own lives. And I don’t want to bury anymore kids.”

Public commenting was capped at 45 minutes total with the board room becoming almost completely empty after the board moved on to discuss funding measures.

Hundreds of people with signs stayed outside APS Headquarters chanting and getting into verbal fights. APS Police demanded people leave on a megaphone and told KOAT no arrests were made.

