Parents accused of violently attacking Volusia school resource deputy

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Two parents were arrested after deputies say they attacked a school resource deputy at Deltona Middle School on Tuesday morning. One is a Volusia County Schools employee.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Jorge Rivera and his wife, Dagmarie Aponte Iturrino, are in custody after they came to the school to protest their son’s battery charge for shoving a girl at school the day prior.

VCSO said when Rivera “didn’t like the outcome of the meeting, he became irate, started screaming at the deputy and was asked to leave.”

In the hallway, Iturrino pushed the deputy against a wall, then Rivera punched the deputy in the head, knocked her to the ground and ripped her Taser from her hand, VCSO said.

The deputy was able to stand up, draw her firearm, command Rivera to drop the Taser and take him into custody.

Rivera and Iturrino are charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of school function and trespassing on a school campus.

The VCSO said Rivera is also charged with armed robbery and grand theft for taking the deputy’s Taser.

A hate crime enhancement was added to some of Rivera’s charges due to a derogatory slur he called the deputy just prior to attacking her, the VCSO said.

The couple’s son was present for the entire incident.

The deputy was treated at the scene and an area hospital for concussion symptoms.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he commended her calm, effective response to the “violent attack.”

“If you’re wondering why some kids show no fear of consequences in today’s society, look no further than these parents as Exhibit A,” Chitwood said. “I’m glad they’re locked up, and I look forward to them being held fully accountable for this blatant attack on our deputy who was just doing her job.”

Volusia County Schools released the following statement:

“Campus operations have continued as usual. The safety of our staff, law enforcement partners, and students is our highest priority. Violence of any kind on a campus is against the law and will not be tolerated under any circumstances.”

The district also confirmed one of the parents, Iturrino, is a Volusia County Schools employee. According to the Spirit Elementary School website, she is a pre-K teacher. When asked if the district was taking any action related to her employment, it said in a statement, “There is an ongoing investigation into the matter. Additional actions, if any, will be determined once the investigation concludes.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.