Suspects sought in Cecil County after bulldozer used in destruction of playground

By Blair Young

ELKTON, Maryland (WBAL) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of destruction of property after a bulldozer was used to damage areas of Brantwood Park in Elkton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Brantwood Park at 105 Williams Road for a call about malicious destruction of property. They found that a new portion of the park as well as a children’s playground had been damaged by a bulldozer.

The damage to the playground and equipment is estimated at $100,000 while evidence from the scene was seized by deputies investigating the case. Detectives with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact them at 410-996-5500 ext. 2207 or they can remain anonymous at the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 410-392-2180.

