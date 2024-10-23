Man arrested after woman’s body found inside trash bin in Southern California

By Dean Fioresi

COSTA MESA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Authorities have launched an investigation in Costa Mesa after a woman’s body was found inside of a trash bin behind a home on Tuesday.

The discovery was made behind a single-family home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Officers were called to the scene a little before 2:30 after learning of the deceased woman.

Investigators say that the body, is believed to be that of a 38-year-old woman. She has not yet been identified.

Witnesses say that a team of gardeners were the ones that made a discovery while working on the property.

“The victim’s friend was identified as a suspect and located in Glendale,” a CMPD statement said. “Costa Mesa detectives traveled to Glendale and arrested the suspect.”

They have not yet been identified as their investigation continues.

No further information was provided.

The surrounding area was closed off as the investigation continued, which was visible with SkyCal overhead on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors were distraught upon learning the news.

“It’s spooky, it’s distressing,” said Riley Austin, who lives nearby. “It’s a good neighborhood.”

“Normally we don’t hear those things happen in Costa Mesa,” said another neighbor.

Perhaps even more concerning than that, many neighbors say they’ve never even seen anyone at the home.

“In two years I’ve never seen anyone come and go from that house,” Austin said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact investigators at (714) 754-4986.

