Pyramid Lake police urge departing Burning Man attendees not to plug vehicles into tribal building.

PERSHING COUNTY, Nevada (KCRA) — The Pyramid Lake Police Department is telling people leaving the Burning Man Festival that they are not entitled to use the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe’s infrastructure to charge their electric vehicles.

The police department shared a photo on Facebook Sunday of a vehicle after an officer asked a departing Burning Man attendee to unplug.

“If you have an electric vehicle and you did not plan ahead while leaving Burning Man it is not acceptable to plug into a Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe building and charge your vehicle,” the post said. “Should your battery run out, contact a local tow company to move it somewhere it can charge legally.”

KCRA 3 contacted the department’s nonemergency line to learn more, but a voicemail said they were closed for the Labor Day holiday.

The festival takes place in the temporary Black Rock City in the Nevada desert about 100 miles east of Reno. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes’ reservation is located between the festival site and Reno.

