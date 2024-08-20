Inmate who became pregnant at TGK gives birth; family continues to search for answers

By Michael Hudak, Kevin Boulandier, Chantal Cook, Janiah Adams

Click here for updates on this story

DADE COUNTY, Florida (WSVN) — The family of an inmate who became pregnant at a Miami-Dade County jail said the baby was born. But questions still remain about how this could have happened while she was behind bars.

Crystal Bareto welcomed a newborn baby girl into her family but under strange circumstances.

Her sister, Daisy Link, who is an inmate at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, gave birth to a baby girl two months ago.

“She ended up pregnant under their watch, this should never happen,” Bareto said during a January interview. “This is, this is horrifying.”

The 29-year-old has been held there with no bond since June 2022 on second-degree murder charges.

Link is accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend.

“She called us and told us that she had been sexually assaulted and that she was three months pregnant,” Bareto said.

The family received that call from Link back in December.

According to a 7News source, Link told jail investigators she impregnated herself with sperm passed to her from a male inmate.

But Bareto said her sister told them she was ordered by guards to say that.

Miami-Dade Corrections released the following statement:

There is no evidence of sexual battery on the inmate.

Juan Diasgranados, Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation.

However, Bareto believes otherwise.

“With all the things that are happening in there, we’re really, really scared for her life,” Bareto said.

Bareto, speaking with 7News again after the child’s birth, said the baby is in the custody of an inmate’s family.

“The baby was born June 19th and 48 hours [later,] they handed the baby over to an inmate’s mother,” she said. “We don’t even know if that’s the real family.”

She believes that inmate is the father but those details have not been confirmed to Link’s family.

“We never really got the real, true story about what happened to her [Link] in there,” said Bareto. “And I feel like as time passed, the investigation, the story of what happened to my sister has been swept under the rug.”

Their family is still searching for answers.

“I feel like TGK needs to be investigated,” Bareto said. “This is absurd. This should not happen in a jail.”

She added, ‘People are hiding things. I feel like if the truth comes out people will have to be fired.”

Although a 7News source says the father was a fellow inmate, Miami-Dade Corrections have not confirmed that information, nor who the father is and have not released details on how the pregnancy happened.

They said the case is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.