Empowering Houston’s Youth: My Brother’s Keeper Houston Awards $400,000 in Scholarships

August 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a shining example of community support and corporate generosity, My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) Houston, in partnership with the Houston Health Foundation (HHF) and the Houston Health Department’s Bureau of Youth & Adolescent Health (BYAH), awarded a remarkable $400,000 in scholarships to 50 deserving students affiliated with the MBK program. This initiative, part of the Reaching for Independence and Success through Education (RISE) scholarship banquet, marks the third year of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of young men of color who are rising above the challenges they face.

The RISE scholarship banquet has become a beacon of hope and inspiration in Houston, highlighting the importance of educational support for the city’s youth. This year’s event, bolstered by a generous $1 million pledge from Freeport LNG, underscores the growing commitment to empowering the next generation. With this support, the program has successfully funded 103 scholarships to date, opening doors for students to attend colleges, universities, and technical institutes across the nation.

Mayor John Whitmire, a stalwart supporter of the MBK initiative, delivered an inspiring speech at the banquet. “It’s an honor to be part of an event that recognizes such incredible young talent,” he said. “These students represent the future, and seeing these organizations come together to support their journey is inspiring.” Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum’s chief of staff, Didi Chavis, also presented a proclamation honoring MBK Houston and Freeport LNG for their invaluable contributions.

The impact of the MBK program is felt far beyond the city limits of Houston. Scholarship recipients are now attending prestigious institutions such as Northeastern University, Prairie View A&M University, and Morehouse College, thanks to the ongoing support from MBK initiatives and partnerships with mentoring programs like 100 Black Men, Social Justice Learning Institute, 8 Million Stories, and TFI. These programs provide not only financial support but also the crucial mentoring and guidance that help students navigate their educational journeys.

The selection process for these scholarships is rigorous, focusing on academic achievements, community involvement, and leadership potential. Many of the recipients are the first in their families to attend college, making this achievement all the more significant. This support is not just about education; it’s about breaking the cycle of poverty and creating opportunities for future generations.

Heather Browne, Director of Corporate Communications for Freeport LNG, spoke passionately about the company’s role in this transformative initiative. “Freeport LNG is honored to support MBK Houston in their mission of empowering our youth. Education and workforce development are key corporate philanthropy focus areas for our company,” said Lance Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Innovation at Freeport LNG. “We congratulate the 2024 MBK Houston R.I.S.E. Scholars and their families and wish the scholars well in their continued education and life journeys.”

Robin Mansur, President of the Houston Health Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the long-term impact of the scholarship program. “We are thrilled to support these talented students as they pursue their educational goals. This scholarship program is a testament to our dedication to fostering educational success as an early step in promoting the brilliant futures for communities of color.”

Houston Style Magazine readers, as Houston continues to build a future rooted in education, the MBK program stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between public and private entities, united in their mission to uplift and empower the city’s youth. For more information on how you can support the scholarship fund or get involved with MBK Houston, visit houstonhealthfoundation.org or contact developmenthhf@houstonhealthfoundation.org.

