Man charged with strangling girlfriend during argument over Pop Tart

By Curadhan Powell

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Kentucky man is facing domestic violence charges for allegedly choking his girlfriend in an argument over a Pop Tart.

According to Kentucky State Police, 39-year-old Jeremiah Brown was arrested back on Feb. 16 in Magoffin County after they were dispatched to a local hospital to speak with the victim.

An arrest report says that a local ambulance service contacted police in reference to an injured woman they were treating.

Police spoke with the woman who told them she and Brown got into a fight over a Pop Tart.

She said Brown grabbed a knife at one point and held it to her throat.

The victim said that he dropped the knife and began choking her instead, saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

She said he choked her until she blacked out, and when she came to, he dragged her to the back of the home and threw her out, causing injury to her knee.

Police then went to the home where the victim said the incident happened on Long Creek Road and spoke with Brown.

Police said Brown told them, “We got into an argument.”

Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault domestic violence.

For an unknown reason, the initial case was dismissed, but Brown was later arrested again on a warrant for that case on Aug. 2.

He is being held at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, and his bond is set at $10,000.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Magoffin Circuit Court.

