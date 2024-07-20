Citrus Heights father sends suspect to hospital after breaking in, attacking his kids: “I did what I had to do”

By Ashley Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

CITRUS HEIGHTS (KOVR) — A home invasion turned quickly into a trip to the hospital for a 29-year-old suspect, not yet identified by police, when he came face-to-face with a father whose protective instincts kicked right in.

The brash break-in happened Thursday just before 5:30 p.m. in broad daylight at a home along Cook Avenue and Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

Bobby Tucker was home with three of his children when he heard a loud commotion, what he now calls a robbery gone wrong.

“He stops, looks around to see if anyone was looking, comes in and starts attacking my kids,” said Tucker, giving a play-by-play of what his doorbell camera captured.

The suspect walked right in after opening the unlocked front door and started yelling and growling in the living room, Tucker describes.

“I heard my son yelling and I ran down the hallway,” said Tucker. “I see this guy over the top of my son, hitting my son. I just instantly gave my all to take care of my kids.”

His sons, 14 and 11, were being punched and choked by the male suspect who had just barged in.

Tucker, who works as an armed security guard himself, says this man picked the wrong home to mess with.

“I started fighting with the guy until I got him down. Held him down at gunpoint until the cops came,” said Tucker. “I’m still a little in shock, still a lot of things running through my head. I was protecting my kids and myself. I did what I had to do to make sure everyone was safe.”

Tucker fought the intruder until he was unresponsive. The Citrus Heights Police Department and EMS showed up about five minutes after the altercation started.

The man that so brazenly walked in the front door was carted out by paramedics on a stretcher.

Citrus Heights police confirmed to CBS13 Friday that the suspect is still in the hospital but is in police custody.

He will face charges of robbery and assault.

“It makes you feel unsafe, makes you feel like you want to move somewhere else. But it doesn’t matter where you move, you’ll always have to secure your home,” said Tucker.

Tucker is left wanting more security cameras.

As he watches his security video back over, he sees a scary encounter that could have been much worse.

“What if I wasn’t here? I could have been at the store, could have been anywhere,” said Tucker. “I was afraid all this was happening in front of my kids, they were traumatized. I didn’t want my kids to have to see anything like that at all.”

Tucker says he plans to get counseling for his children after the frightening altercation. Physically, they are going to be OK.

He was glad he was in the right place at the right time when a would-be-robber walked through the front door.

Police say Tucker will not face any charges.

CHPD also confirms they have had at least one prior incident with this suspect but did not elaborate on what he has been charged with before.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.