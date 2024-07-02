Police Department offers opportunity to get rid of illegal fireworks

By Robert Desaulniers

EUGENE, Oregon (KEZI) — With fireworks banned in Eugene, the Eugene Police Department is holding an amnesty event where anyone in possession of banned fireworks can get rid of them without being fined.

In 2022, the Eugene city council voted 6-2 to ban fireworks within the city limits of Eugene due to fire danger and the impact of fireworks on people and pets. The ban specifically makes it unlawful to sell, use, light, detonate or display any “consumer” fireworks anywhere in the city at any time, or do the same with “display” fireworks except between the dates of July 3 and July 5, unless authorized by the City Manager or a designee of the City Manager. Anyone found using or possessing such items faces a fine not to exceed $500.

Fireworks should not be thrown in the garbage, as they can pose a safety hazard. However, for anyone in Eugene who still has banned fireworks they would like to get rid of, the Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire is offering an illegal fireworks amnesty day where people can turn in their fireworks without being fined. On July 4 and July 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., residents can visit ESF fire station 2 at 1705 west Second Avenue in Eugene or fire station 3 at 1225 28th Street in Springfield to turn in their fireworks.

Some smaller Fourth of July pyrotechnics are still allowed in the city of Eugene. According to Eugene police, these include:

Paper Caps (containing 0.25 grains or less of explosive mixture) Model Rockets and model rocket motors that are used to propel recoverable models of rocket Booby Trap/Pull Apart (containing 0.016 grams or less of composition weight) Novelty Flitter Sparklers (containing 5 grams or less of composition weight) Party Poppers (containing 0.016 grams or less of composition weight) Snakes or similar smoke producing items (containing 100 grains or less of combustible substances) Novelty Snakes (containing 2 grams or less of composition weight) Snappers [pop-its] (containing 0.001 grams or less of composition weight) • Novelty Wire Sparklers or Novelty Dipped Sticks (containing 25 grams or less of composition weight) • Novelty Smoke Devices (containing 5 grams or less of composition weight)

