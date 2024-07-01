Boy seriously injured after being hit by truck making amazing strides

By Randi Rousseau

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — Grayson Manning is a fighter.

The 12-year-old was hit by a truck on Father’s Day, causing serious injuries. He has since undergone at least seven surgeries to reduce swelling on the brain and repair facial and skull injuries.

His mother said he is making great strides despite all he has been through. In a recent Facebook post, she said his motor skills are improving rapidly while his internal systems are coming back at a slower pace.

His facial wounds and jaw repair are healing beautifully! This week we are focusing on waking Grayson up and re-orienting him to the world. Since being off of sedation, he has had a few instances of waking up for a couple of minutes, but he has mostly been sleeping. We met with neuropsychology and learned about the wake-up process today. After having his brain off for 9 days and with brain damage, waking up is a slow and overwhelming process. His room will remain a “low-sensory” environment as he re-orients with the world.

To help the family, members of the Slidell community are hosting a blood drive Saturday, June 29 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Petals and Stems, 704 Fremaux Avenue.

Appointments are requested by going to: Grayson Manning Blood Drive.

Organizers are hoping to garner at least 50 donations.

Earlier reports:

Prayers are pouring in for a 12-year-old Slidell boy fighting for his life after being hit by a truck on Father’s Day.

Grayson Manning, a sixth-grade student in Slidell, chased his puppy into the street on Fremaux Avenue Sunday when he was hit.

His mother, Mindy McConnell, told WDSU that she initially thought her son had died on impact but was later told by a responding Slidell police officer that he was alive and was then rushed to the hospital.

“I don’t know how he’s alive, to be honest,” said his mother, Mindy McConnell. “I watched this happen. I’m in a positive place only because I didn’t think he was alive immediately after it happened.”

Grayson was a big member of the paintball community and was set to go to New Jersey this weekend with his team for a tournament, hoping to bring home a trophy.

Now, the goal is to bring Grayson home.

“I know he wishes he was there, but he’s fighting his own battle right now,” said his father, Dustin Manning.

His parents are praising the quick response of the Slidell Police Department and first responders, including the doctors and care team at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, where Grayson is set to undergo major surgery on Wednesday.

“They did everything possible to save his life, and they did,” Manning said. “We realize it’s going to be a long road ahead, but we know we are in the best care possible right now.”

As families across southeast Louisiana do what they can to support Grayson and his family, his mother has this message for the truck driver involved in the accident.

“I hope he can forgive himself,” McConnell said. “It’s not his fault. There’s nothing he could have done differently, and I don’t want the weight of this on him in any way.”

For those wanting to help Grayson and his family, you can contribute to his GoFundMe or take part in Grayson’s Meal Train.

