Fire crews save woman, pet trapped inside home after collapse

By Shardae LaRae

Click here for updates on this story

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple woman and her pet were rescued from their home after it collapsed Thursday night.

Temple Fire and Rescue said emergency crews were called out around 7:30 p.m. to the home located on Lamar Street. Upon arrival crews noticed the house had shifted to the side about 4ft off its beam foundation, according to officials. This was making it difficult for the woman to open her doors to rescue herself.

Thankfully, the Temple Fire and Rescues’ Special Operations Team were able to brace up the existing foundation blocks to get the woman and her pet out safely.

The cause of the foundation movement is unknown at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.