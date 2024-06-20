Slidell man arrested, accused of placing cameras in 2 states

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Slidell man has been arrested and is facing 11 counts of video voyeurism after being accused of placing a hidden camera inside a guest bathroom at his home.

Police say in late May, a babysitter found a hidden camera in a smoke detector inside a bathroom in the home of Jonathan Bethancourt, 31.

WDSU spoke to Alyssa Glavan who says she was hired by the Bethancourt’s in December to nanny for their two daugthers. She says she took the camera and gave it to Slidell police.

Glavan says Bethancourt would flirt, invite her to hang out when his wife was not home, and even kicked her in the butt and laughed it off.

She says she could not shake what she uncovered in the bathroom.

“I dropped some q- tips and I went to pick them up and I see this smoke detector like leveled with my crotch,” Glavan said. “So I’m like that’s weird why is there a smoke detector in the closet in the closet for one in a bathroom.”

The nanny says she took the camera and uncovered the SD card inside.

“I scan the QR- code on the back and what pops up is how to set up your eye spy camera,” Glavan said. “It was so perfectly placed he would see me every time I pulled my pants down.”

She says she grabbed the kids and went to the police and filed a report.

Bethancourt found out quickly and proceeded to send several text messages and called Glavan repeated.

In the audio recordings WDSU obtained he is heard admitting to being a pervert, and offering to pay Glavan for her silence.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Bethancourt’s home and found an additional hidden camera and other evidence in the case.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are currently going over the video evidence.

According to police, Bethancourt had cameras located at his home in Slidell and at a condominium in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Other victims have been identified.

Police do not believe Bethancourt placed cameras in other locations.

He was booked into the Slidell city jail on May 29 and later transferred to the St. Tammany Parish jail, where he posted a bond.

Slidell police are working with federal and Alabama authorities, due to the investigation crossing state lines.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.