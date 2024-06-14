USF researchers use artificial intelligence to combat malaria in Africa

By Julie Salomone

TAMPA (WFTS) — Researchers with the University of South Florida are using artificial intelligence to advance mosquito surveillance and help combat malaria in Africa.

Last year, ABC Action News reported how researchers created a mosquito-tracking dashboard using funding from the National Science Foundation. Researchers asked people to upload photos of dead or alive mosquitos.

USF used the data collected to identify the species of mosquitoes using artificial intelligence.

“When you think about it, the mosquito, that’s the deadliest animal on the planet; it’s responsible for over 700 million infections and nearly one million deaths; that’s probably an underestimation,” said Ryan Carney.

USF is expanding the technology used in the dashboard and using its algorithms to create a new artificial intelligence-enabled smart trap. The trap captures mosquitoes. It takes a photo of the insect and then identifies the species of mosquito and if it could carry malaria.

“The work that we’re trying to do is optimize mosquito surveillance. Currently, the process of mosquito surveillance is purely manual,” said Sriram Chellappan, a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of South Florida.

Chellappan is testing an artificial intelligence-enabled smart trap that will lure, capture, and monitor Anopheles Stephensi.

Researchers are testing the traps locally and in the next six months, they hope to deploy the traps in Africa. Africa is disproportionately affected by malaria and accounts for 95% of the world’s malaria deaths in 2022.

“Malaria has always been a rural problem in Africa mostly, but now this new vector called Anopheles Stephensi most likely came from India through the shipping routes and slowly establishing itself in Africa. It is an urban vector meaning it has learned to adapt in places where there is dense human population,” said Chellappan.

The project is part of an international effort funding by a $3.6 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“What the CDC is worried about now is Malaria becoming an urban problem in Africa and that puts easily 200 million people at risk if left untreated, that is a problem,” said Chellappan.

Chellappan said while the primary focus of the project is Africa, technology developed through this project has significant implications for the United States. USF researchers believe Florida is a critical area for mosquito-borne illnesses with its conducive climate and high rate of international travelers.

The goal is to seek and destroy mosquito breeding habitats, control the population, and prevent the spread of disease.

