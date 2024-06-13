Cartels recruiting more teenagers to smuggle migrants in U.S.

By Lupita Murillo

Click here for updates on this story

TUCSON, Arizona (KVOA) — Sheriff Mark Dannels tells News 4 Tucson that within the past 28 months, his department has detained over 3,000 individuals related to border issues.

Additionally, there have been nearly 500 high-speed pursuits.

The sheriff adds over 100 juveniles have been involved in Smuggling over that time.

One high-speed pursuit occurred in February involving a 15-year-old driver from Tucson operating a stolen vehicle.

According to Sheriff Dannels, the suspect was recruited by cartels via social media, with payments ranging from $800 to $1200 per person.

The chase unfolded on Highway 90, with speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

Sheriff Dannels stated that the 15-year-old will face trial as an adult. In the same timeframe, over 100 juveniles have been implicated in smuggling activities.

Sheriff Dannels says this is a daily problem that also includes adults.

“We cannot ignore it we all have to step up as leaders. Mayor’s sheriffs commissioners, governors United States if we don’t work together and politics to us, we’re never gonna solve this Problem.“ Dannels added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.