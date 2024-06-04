Downtown apartment caves into shop below

By Felicity Dachel

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisconsin (WQOW) — The windows of a downtown Chippewa Falls business are boarded up Tuesday after the apartment above it caved into the shop overnight.

Iris Boutique, located at 120 N Bridge Street, posted on Facebook saying it happened overnight. The upstairs apartments caved into the back end of the shop resulting in the windows being blown out.

The post added that no one was living in the upstairs apartment at the time, and no one was in the shop when it happened.

“Everything in the back end appears to be a total loss but the front of the shop seems to be okay,” the post said. “We won’t know until we get in there to look around. We are so heartbroken by this crazy event.”

News 18 is currently trying to learn more about why this happened, and the extent of the damage. This story will be updated when we learn those details.

