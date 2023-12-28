VIDEO: Truck driver nearly hits students exiting school bus in Pine County

By COLE PREMO

WILLOW RIVER, Minnesota (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who nearly hit students leaving a school bus last week.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident took place on Dec. 21 at around 3:22 p.m. on County Road 41 in Willow River.

Video footage from the school bus shows a motorist in a 1994 Ford Ranger pass another vehicle on the shoulder before driving past a school bus with its stop sign out. A couple of students were exiting at the time, and one had to run to get out of the way of the truck.

Authorities say the truck had a license plate number of 116KPL.

“We are looking for assistance in finding the driver of this vehicle when the incident happened,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

