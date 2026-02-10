A local veteran’s journey from PTSD to Purpose

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local Marine veteran is transforming personal hardship into hope using community, entrepreneurship, and veteran support to heal and give back.

After suffering service-related injuries and being diagnosed with PTSD, Adrian Marquez struggled with the transition to civilian life. Today, he’s a small business owner behind Mr. Kezy EZ Salsa, and he hopes his journey helps other veterans know they’re not alone.

Marquez says the idea for his business began years earlier while he was stationed in Hawaii during his first five years in the Marine Corps. Far from home and missing the traditional flavors of Mexico, he set out to recreate salsa roja only to realize how difficult it was to find the right ingredients.

“I was trying to make salsa roja, which is very traditional for where I'm from in Mexico,” Marquez said. “I always wondered how come there is no dehydrated salsa that makes it easier.”

With a simple dehydrator, Marquez began experimenting, not knowing the idea would one day grow into a full-fledged business. What started as a way to reconnect with home slowly became a passion and eventually, a source of purpose.

That purpose became especially important after his military service, when Marquez faced PTSD and the challenges many veterans encounter after leaving the armed forces. Through veteran centers, adaptive sports, and connections with Semper Fi & America’s Fund, he found critical support.

“With the help of the Semper Fi and America’s Fund, it really helped maintain that purpose,” Marquez said. “They provide assistance through apprenticeship programs, clinics, and opportunities to get involved again.”

Semper Fi & America’s Fund is a California-based nonprofit that provides lifetime support to wounded, ill, and injured service members and their families — including mental health resources, PTSD support, adaptive sports, and career development programs.

For Marquez, reconnecting with fellow veterans has been one of the most meaningful parts of his healing journey.

“Connecting with other veterans who have similar stories has been really valuable,” he said. “It brings us back together and reminds us we’re not alone.”

Today, Marquez continues to grow Mr. Kezy EZ Salsa, while sharing his story in hopes of encouraging other veterans to seek support and rediscover their sense of purpose. Online orders for his salsa are currently available.

