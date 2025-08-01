More Gen Xers Eyeing Career Changes as Retirement Shifts Further Out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As more Generation X workers prepare to remain in the workforce well into their 80s, a growing number are choosing to change careers altogether—sometimes dramatically—according to recent research and career experts.

Psychotherapist Dr. Robby Ludwig says more people are changing careers later in life, driven by longevity, financial needs and evolving passions.

“People want to feel relevant. They want to use their talents and skills. They want to be impactful,” Ludwig said. “And they like the idea of earning money because very often we need to earn more if we’re going to be living longer.”

Many Gen Xers, defined as those born between 1965 and 1980, are reconsidering their professional paths after decades in traditional careers. Some are doing so out of necessity, while others are driven by newly discovered passions or values.

“As we get older, we change,” Ludwig noted. “In some cases, our jobs make those decisions for us.”

Career transitions in midlife can be mentally and financially challenging, Ludwig acknowledged. But she emphasized the value of strategic planning and networking. “I love the idea of having a plan B,” she said. “You know a lot of people, so you’re networking.”

Her YouTube series, The Pivot with Dr. Robby Ludwig, features high-profile guests like former news anchor Gretchen Carlson and actor Dean Cain, both of whom made notable midlife shifts into advocacy and independent filmmaking, respectively.

Among the most common transition strategies, Ludwig cited building parallel careers and returning to school—often through affordable online programs. “I see people doing that in order to create a whole new career for themselves either in the law or as therapists or artists or teachers,” she said.

With longer lifespans and evolving priorities, Gen X appears poised to redefine what a “career” looks like in later life—not just as a means of survival, but as a pathway to purpose.