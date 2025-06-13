Increased ICE detentions and deportations create climate of fear and stress

OXNARD, Calif.— Hundreds of people took to the streets of Oxnard Tuesday night to protest recent ICE enforcement actions.



“Do protests help? Sometimes they do. They help to at least feel like you're not alone. And that is mental health. 101,” said Casa de la Raza Director Jacqui Inda



Inda says it’s important to not let ice’s presence push families into hiding.



“The closer it etches from San Diego into LA, into Oxnard, into Carpinteria, it almost feels like we are all next. There is no looking away. There is no turning off the phones because you can’t,” said Inda.



For Erika Perez, whose mother was deported over the weekend, the shock has been overwhelming—and compounded by her new responsibilities



“I'm still emotional. I just. I'm really good at hiding it. And also because I just. I just. I have no time to cry. I'm constantly on the move, constantly trying to change my mom's bills to my name,” said the Newbury Park resident.



A study by the American Immigration Council found that children of immigrants swept up in raids often exhibit signs of PTSD.



The Trump administration defends these deportations as legally justified and necessary for public safety.



“Any lawlessness will only strengthen this president's resolve to defend the majority of Americans who want to live their lives peacefully, free from the fear of violent criminal illegal aliens. As President Trump said, order will be maintained and illegal aliens will be expelled from our country,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.



“It's heartbreaking that they're tearing our families apart in this way,” said VC Defensa Organizer Elaine Yompian.

Yompian, a daughter of immigrants, has been training hundreds of volunteers to help undocumented families understand their rights



“Don't sign anything, don't open the doors and, you know, don't talk to them. You don't have to answer any questions until you have your lawyer present,” said Yompian.



Casa de la Raza has also deployed a team of therapists to what Inda calls a “mental health crisis and disaster.”



But therapy is only part of the solution.



“It's always important to know who's my attorney, where is it in my Rolodex and what forms do I need in case my uncle needs help, in case a neighbor needs help, and what kind of bond am I looking at?” said Inda.



Inda says families are now asking if it’s safe to go to school or attend graduation ceremonies.

In response, Casa de la Raza urges families to have an emergency contact in place to protect children in case of separations.